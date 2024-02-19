Troop 270 Honors Eagle Scout Watts Published 7:53 am Monday, February 19, 2024

Staff Reports

By Britt Brinson – Scout Leader

Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Korey Watts on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the Cordele Community Clubhouse. Korey is the son of Samantha Mumphery of Cordele and Michael Watts, Sr. of Tifton. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Mumphery of Cordele and the late Mr. and Mrs. Alex Watts of Tifton. Korey is the 34th Eagle Scout from Troop 270 and 74th Eagle Scout from a Crisp County Troop.

Senior Patrol Leader and Eagle Scout Wesley Fletcher opened the ceremony by asking the audience to stand for the presentation of the colors and join in the Pledge of Allegiance. He had the Color Guard post the colors on either side of the fireplace. He then invited Dr. Annette Mumphery, Korey’s aunt, to deliver the invocation, before introducing Charter Organization Representative David Wade as the Master of Ceremonies.

MoC Wade delivered opening remarks before introducing Troop Committee Chair Terry Fennell, who declared the Court of Honor “Opened.” Wade then introduced Scoutmaster John Frost, who outlined Korey’s long trail to the rank of Eagle Scout. He was assisted in this undertaking by Troop 270 Boy Scouts Landon Atkins, Simon Baker, Jacob Frost, Benjamin Nipper, and Jensen Wade, along with Jake Atkins from Cordele Cub Scout Pack 270.

Scoutmaster Frost ended this portion of the ceremony talking about Korey’s Eagle Scout Project, a bench that will be placed near the playground in Turner Park, near 24 th Avenue in Cordele.

MoC Wade then introduced Troop 270 Assistant Scoutmaster and Eagle Scout Britt Brinson, who described Korey’s Eagle Scout Board of Review process, before giving the Eagle Scout Charge to Korey and other Eagle Scouts in attendance, to which they pledged their “sacred honor.”

Wade then had Scoutmaster Frost come back up to present the Eagle Scout Award to Korey, who was joined by his parents. Frost had Samantha Mumphery pin the Eagle Scout medal on her son. Korey then presented the Eagle Scout Mom pin to her and the Eagle Scout Dad pin to Michael Watts, Sr. Frost followed that up by presenting Korey with his Eagle Scout neckerchief and slide.

David Wade returned to the podium and presented Eagle Scout Korey Watts to the assembled crowd and asked him if he’d like to say anything to the crowd. Korey thanked everyone who had a part in making him the young man he has become, especially his mom. He then presented Mentor Pins to Scoutmaster Frost, Assistant Scoutmaster Brinson, Troop Committee Chair Fennell, and Crisp County High School Band Directors Dominic Lane and Jerady Castro. He next presented Grandparent pins to each of his surviving grandparents.

Cordele City Commissioner Vesta Beal Shephard recognized Korey’s accomplishment, on behalf of the City Commission, with a proclamation from the city. David Wade presented Korey with a letter and certificate from Brigadier General (Retired) David Estes, representing the Military Order of the World Wars.

MoC Wade declared the Court of Honor “Closed.” SPL Fletcher asked Dr. Mumphery to deliver the benediction. Fletcher brought the program to a close by having the Color Guard retire the colors and invited the attendees to join the family for refreshments.

Korey Watts began his Scouting career with Cordele Cub Scout Pack 270, before crossing over to Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 in 2017. During his time with Troop 270, he has earned 30 merit badges and a bronze palm. Palms are awarded for every five merit badges above the 21 required for Eagle. He is a Brotherhood member of the Withlacoochee Lodge of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s National Honor Society. Korey served as Lodge Secretary in 2020. He is a 2021 graduate of BSA’s National Youth Leadership Training, a leadership and team-building program delivered at the Council level.

Korey will graduate from Crisp County High School this spring. He has earned a scholarship to Fort Valley State University and plans on studying Veterinary Medicine.