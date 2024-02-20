City of Cordele Commission Meeting 02.20.2024 Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Cordele City Commission met on Tuesday February 20, 2024 at 9am at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom with Chairman Joshua Deriso, Commissioner Vest Beal Shepard, Commissioner Isaac H. Owens, Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr., Commissioner Wesley Rainey and City attorney, Tommy Coleman in attendance.

We heard from the Department Heads on their goals and accomplishments for the month of February. The Community Advancement Manager gave his first report, he has been addressing many areas of the community including schools and implementing STEM projects, meeting with home owners, and developing a housing summit in April (04/20/2024). He also spoke with the downtown development and discussed strategies. We then heard from Fire Chief, Todd Alligood who spoke about working on getting firefighters re-certified, their needs assessment for 2025, application for fireworks grant has been completed and updating station 2. Police Chief Jalon Heard gave his report for codes, they are working on further training throughout the year, continue addressing codes issues within the community, and continue to use their social media platforms to inform the community. Police Department report, they have revamped their background process, developing strategies to attract more experienced officers, continue to connect with the community through involvement with businesses and other entities. They have coffee with a cop coming up at Fast Stop. UC&T Director Debbie gave an update on the water treatment plant; with all the rain we have had they are working hard to ensure there is no issues. They are treating over 6 million gallons all week and water is still coming in.

Agenda item number one was to consider and approve the request for items listed from the Department of Public Works to be declared surplus and to allow the City of Cordele to dispose of the surplus items via GivDeals.com. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number two was to consider and approve the National Museum of the United States Air Force Renewal Package for the Titan I Missile.

Background information: The city has received the 2024-2029 loan renewal for the Titan I Missile. The loan renewal period has been extended to a five-year cycle, 2024-2029. Going forward, it will remain a five-year cycle, renewing the 4th and 9th year of each decade. There will be no requirement for a signed loan agreement on the four non-cycle years, 2025-2028. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

City Manager, Angela Redding gave her report; business license renewal deadline is April 1st and property tax deadline has passed. She also discussed future funding for the city through grants. Advanced voting for presidential preference primary election is open at the elections office.