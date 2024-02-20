Flint Energies Foundation grant supports South Georgia Technical College Published 8:26 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The Flint Energies Foundation recently granted South Georgia Technical College Foundation (SGTC) $5,500 to assist with High School Equivalency and General Education Diploma (GED) scholarships for SGTC students.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford and Su Ann Bird, SGTC Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Executive Director for the SGTC Foundation, thanked Flint Energies and the Flint Energies Foundation for their support of South Georgia Technical College and its students. “Excellence is still a standard at SGTC, who’s earned the distinction of Top Community College in Georgia for the last four years and offers students over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit educational opportunities.”

The Flint Energies Foundation provides grants to local non-profits such as this one using money donated by Flint Energies Consumer-members through Operation Round Up®. The electric cooperative’s Members contribute $175,000 annually to the Flint Energies Foundation, which supports worthy causes in the 17 counties it serves. Operation Round Up is a way for participating Members to support multiple charitable organizations by simply allowing Flint Energies to round up their bills to the nearest dollar. Donations to Operation Round Up, which average only about $6 per year per member, are tax deductible. About 40% of Flint’s Membership participates in Operation Round Up, but that percentage continues to decline. If you are a Flint Energies Consumer-member and wish to contribute, you can sign up at www.flintenergies.com/ORU or by calling 1.800.342.3616.

The Flint Energies Foundation, a state-chartered, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization, disburses all contributions to approved projects; Member contributions are not used for administration costs. Foundation Board members include Chair Joanne Hamlin, Lizella; Vice Chair Eloise Doty, Butler; Secretary Connie McCutchen, Midland; Treasurer John Luppino, Warner Robins; Gina Fink, Fort Valley; Charles Harrison, Grovania; Pat Bartness, Warner Robins; Traci Kemp, Warner Robins; Betty Chase, Oglethorpe; Roger Sinyard, Mauk; and Ian Russell, Fort Valley.

About Flint Energies

Flint Energies is a community-focused electric cooperative owned by its consumer-members in parts of 17 central Georgia counties. Flint employs 217 employees and serves more than 95,000 electric meters. We are 100% locally controlled and democratically governed by nine Directors elected from among the membership. In 1937, Flint Energies was created to bring people together to meet common needs like reliable electric energy, and our mission remains focused on improving the quality of life in Middle Georgia. Flint Energies is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Follow Flint on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram