Mary Sloan Beasley Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Mary Sloan Beasley, age 90, of Cordele, Ga. passed away peacefully at her residence in Cordele on February 20, 2024. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Sunnyside Cemetery.

Mary was born on March 6, 1933, in Columbus, Ga. to the late Wilburn Sloan and Esther Massey Sloan. She is preceded in death by her loving husband: Hayward Beasley. Mrs. Beasley was always a mother first but also worked as office personnel for the Crisp County School System. She was a quiet, humble, southern lady who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cordele where she found comfort and community.

Mrs. Beasley is survived by her children: Scott Beasley of Jacksonville, Fl., Sandra Brock and her husband Gary of Arabi, Ga., and Pam Nelson and her husband Andrew of Newnan, Ga.; her brothers: Irvin Sloan and his wife Maxine of Moultrie, Ga., and Dan Sloan and his wife Linda of Thomasville, Ga.; her grandchildren: Mindy Cayer and her husband Ben of Tampa, Fl., Megan Jacobs and her husband Wes of Bonaire, Ga., Heather Welborn and her husband Taylor of Gillsville, Ga., and Greg Nelson and his wife Taylor of Easley, S.C.; and her great-grandchildren: Lilly Jacobs, Brock Jacobs, Britton Welborn, Mattie Welborn, Hudson Welborn, Ava Nelson, and Emma Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite charity in Mary’s memory.

Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com.