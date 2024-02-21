Cordele Masons Honor Recent Eagle Scouts Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Staff Reports

By Britt Brinson

The Cordelia Lodge #296 of the Free and Accepted Masons honored Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270’s two most recent Eagle Scouts by presenting them with the Masonic Eagle Scout Award. The award is presented on behalf of the Grand Lodge of Georgia. The ceremony was held on February 20, 2024.

Eagle Scouts Wesley Fletcher and Korey Watts were invited to supper at the Masonic Hall in Cordele, along with their families. Following the meal, District Deputy to the Grand Master Tommy Kimbrel presented the distinctive medals and certificates to the Scouts.

The presentation is normally made during the Eagle Scout Court of Honor, but a holdup with one of the applications caused a delay in getting the medal, so the Masons decided to host both of the Scouts and their families during a special program at the Masonic Hall.

Wesley Fletcher was joined by his parents Beth and Jody, along with his brother Wren. Korey Watts was joined by his mother, Samantha Mumphery, and her parents Sam and Fannie Mumphery. Scoutmaster John Frost and Charter Organization Representative David Wade also represented the Troop at the event.