Dilly Dally in Dooly Published 3:20 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

Staff Reports

Dilly Dally in Dooly is the Georgia Barbecue Association’s largest Pro Competition and the first to kick off the 2024 contest season. There were 43 top professional teams from across Georgia, Alabama and Florida at the BIG PIG JIG Venue this year to battle it out for the coveted title! After the smoke cleared the 2024 Grand Championship was crowned, Flying Pig Bar-B-Que from Brooks County, GA with a total score of 1,783.3 ranking Pitmaster Brian Griffis first overall for the competition and EZQ with team member Justin Bridges from Unadilla, GA and brothers Captain & Dell Fort from Richland, GA taking the Reserve spot with a total score of 1,790.7.