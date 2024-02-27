F. Edwin Cribb Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Graveside services for F. Edwin Cribb, 88, of Cordele will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Arabi Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Thursday from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Edwin passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Crisp Regional Hospital.

He was born in rural Arabi,to the late Fred E. and Alice Parr Cribb. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had worked forty plus years in the newspaper industry, starting with the Cordele Dispatch in advertising plus circulation departments. During his time with The Dispatch he had a desire to move over to the mechanical area which included building the pages and printing the newspaper. The Mathews family sold The Dispatch to Dix Newspapers and they later sold to a large chain of newspapers, Thomson Newspapers of Canada.

Edwin was not working at the Dispatch when it burned, however, he was rehired to help install a new printing press in a temporary location, and then at a later date to move and install the press in the new building. Edwin worked in a number of newspapers owned by Thomson Newspaper of Canada: Cordele Dispatch, Cordele; Opelika-Auburn News, Auburn, AL; Key West Citizen, Key West, FL; Americus Times Recorder, Americus; and Laurel Leader-Call, Laurel, MS; and eventually retiring from the Valdosta Times of Valdosta. After retiring from the newspaper industry, Edwin drove a school bus for Crisp County School System where he retired once again. He was active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Griger Cribb and a son, Vince Cribb. He is survived by a daughter, Edwyna (David) Crane of Cordele; and his second daughter, his daughter-in-love, Cathy Jones Cribb of Lake Park; three grandchildren, Cali (Tim) Price of Lake Park, Steven Lee Crane of Macon, Steven (Mindy) Crane of Pineview; and three great-grandchildren, Chloe Mae Crane and John Henry Crane, both of Pineview and Tucker Alston Price of Lake Park.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com