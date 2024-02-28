Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Secures Over $650,000 in Grants to Enhance Detention Center HVAC Systems Published 2:16 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Staff Reports

CRISP COUNTY, GA (February 28, 2024): Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that the

Crisp County Detention Center has been awarded seven grants, amounting to a total of $653,392.80, dedicated

to the improvement of its HVAC systems. These grants, administered through the Georgia Southern University

Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics, have been earmarked for the enhancement of Georgia Confinement

Facilities through the allocation of COVID-19 Mitigation Resources.

“We are deeply appreciative to have been chosen and awarded $653,392.80 in grant funding to upgrade the

HVAC units at the Crisp County Detention Center. This improvement not only elevates the quality of our

facilities but also plays a crucial role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, all at no expense to taxpayers,”

stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.