Emergency Management – Wind Advisory
Published 10:07 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Weather conditions can have a significant effect on fires. Crisp County Fire Rescue reports responding to eighteen grass and woodland fires over the weekend. Crisp County is under a wind advisory that remains in effect until midnight tonight. Wind can produce an increased risk of fire danger. Crisp County Sheriff and EMA Director Billy Hancock encourages citizens to be mindful of the weather conditions and the impacts they may have before burning. #windadvisory #firerescue #firesafety

