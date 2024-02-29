Baker becomes New Senior Patrol Leader

Staff Reports

By Britt Brinson

Life Scout Simon Baker is the new Senior Patrol Leader of Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270. He replaces Eagle Scout Wesley Fletcher, who had served in the position since March 18, 2023. Wesley gave up the position because of age limits.

According to the Scout Handbook, “….the Senior Patrol Leader is the leader of the troop. The Senior Patrol Leader is responsible for the troop’s overall operation. With guidance from the Scoutmaster, he takes charge of troop meetings, of the patrol leaders’ council, and of all troop activities, and he does everything he can to help each patrol be successful. He is responsible for annual program planning conferences and assists the Scoutmaster in conducting the troop leadership training.”