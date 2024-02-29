Grand Opening of Slammin’ Sami’s Downtown Cordele Published 2:09 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Slammin’ Sami’s a new Florida inspired sandwich shop recently opened in downtown Cordele. On Thursday February 29th, the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to welcome the business into the community. Tim Powers the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce gave the welcoming speech and opening remarks, Rev. Rick Smarr gave the invocation, Director of Downtown Cordele welcomed the business to downtown and expressed their appreciation for bringing the business to the area. Commissioner Vesta-Beal Shephard represented the City of Cordele, welcoming the business to the city. We then heard from Owner – Shelby Davis, originally from Plant City, Florida moved to Cordele and started the business. The name Slammin’ Sami’s was a name that the family came together on after hundreds of names were brought forward in a family group chat. The cuban bread to make the sandwiches comes from the biggest cuban bread bakery in Tampa, Le Segunda. Shelby’s favorite sandwich is the possum roadkill that is made from fresh chuck roast, it is also their best seller.

Hours:

Monday 11am-3pm

Tuesday -Friday 10am-5pm

Saturday 10:30am-3pm

Sunday – closed

They also cater for businesses, events and more!