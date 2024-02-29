SGTC Hosts Recruiting Event for Hyundai Motor America Published 9:29 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

Staff Reports

The South Georgia Technical College Office of Career Services recently hosted an on-campus recruiting event for Hyundai Motor America. Candace Mabry, Technician Recruiting Liaison for Hyundai discussed career opportunities for students in SGTC’s Automotive Technology, Motorsports Vehicle Technology, Auto Collision Repair Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology programs. Nearly 40 students and their program instructors attended the event.

In her presentation, Mabry offered details on the history of Hyundai and the variety of opportunities available. With over 800 dealerships nationwide, Hyundai is always looking to hire skilled technicians. More information is available at hyundaicareers.com or by emailing cmabry@hmusa.com.

South Georgia Technical College’s Career Services Department provides a variety of opportunities for students and graduates to make make-to-face contact with potential employers. To learn more about SGTC Career Services, contact Cynthia Carter at ccarter@southgatech.edu.