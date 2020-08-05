Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Awards $15,000 Grant To Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

Submitted by Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

CRISP COUNTY- August 5, 2020 Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce it has received a $15,000 Grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The grant, which will continue through September of 2020, will help finance new Mobile Data Terminals for patrol vehicles. “The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.” “We are grateful to be a recipient of this grant as it will allow us to make much-needed technology upgrades without costing our taxpayers,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock. For more information on the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office’s award, contact Haley Wade at 229-276-2600 or hlittle@crispcounty.com . For more information on GOHS and its highway safety programs visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.