Fire hydrant repairs being made Tuesday

The City of Cordele, Water Department will be making repairs to a fire hydrant located on 22nd Avenue and 13th Street. The water will be turned off on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, beginning at 9:00 am. Water will remain off until repairs are completed. Water will be off at the following locations:

400, 500, 600 & 700 Blocks West 22nd Avenue

Once service is restored, if you experience water discoloration, please allow water to run for 30 minutes. If discoloration persists, please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 229-273-2829.