COUNTRY Financial ® Supports the Crisp County E-911 / Communications Center Through Operation Helping Heroes Donation
Cordele, GA – August 7, 2020 – COUNTRY Financial insurance agent, Melody Godfrey is
pleased to announce Crisp County E-911 / Communications Center as 2020 recipient of
COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. The $1,500 donation will be used
for the new 911 operator monitors in the newly renovated state of the art facility. The center
dispatches police, fire-rescue, emergency medical services and the sheriff’s office
“It’s more important now to support your local community and we want to thank the Crisp
County first responders for their service, “said COUNTRY Financial representative Godfrey.
COUNTRY Financial will donate more than $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs
that support first responders, healthcare workers and active duty service members,
supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and
programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019,
COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first
responder and military organizations.
