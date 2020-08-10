August 10, 2020

  • 84°

Brock Road bridge replacement

By Chris Lewis

Published 1:13 pm Monday, August 10, 2020

This is to notify that Brock Road will be closed starting August 17, 2020 for bridge replacement.

Alternate detour signs will be displayed until work is completed. Attached you will find a plan sheet for

this closure.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Education