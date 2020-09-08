Crisp County Fire Rescue Dispatched to Crisp County Detention Center; No Injuries Reported.
Crisp County Fire Rescue and Crisp County EMS responded to the Crisp County Detention Center at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020 due to a fire alarm being activated. Detention Officers found heavy smoke coming from a cell. Detention Officers evacuated the necessary cells due to smoke. No injuries were reported. Crisp County Fire Rescue will conduct a Origin and Cause Investigation.
You Might Like
Death at Vienna Tyson plant
A 58-year-old man was killed Thursday in an industrial accident at the Tyson Foods processing plant in Vienna. Dooly County... read more