Crisp Commission votes to sell Arts Alliance Building

The Crisp County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to deny a rezoning request to allow doublewide homes with restrictions along Cork Ferry Road.

In August, Crisp County Administrator Clark Harrell introduced the request for rezoning approximately 13 acres so that doublewide mobile homes would be allowed.

After a long public hearing with both sides speaking at length, the commissioners tasked the Planning and Zoning Commission with studying the situation and reporting their observations.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the commission’s report concluded that the request was not compatible with the intent and purpose of the comprehensive plan .The commission voted to deny the rezoning request.

After an executive session, the commission voted to sell the Arts Alliance Building at 705 E. 17 Avenue.

“It is the intent of the Board of Commissioners,” Harrell said following executive session. “To sell the Arts Alliance Building.”

The commissioners decided to set a minimum bid at $225,000 and after all bids were submitted, the board would make a decision as to a buyer.

At a public hearing, the owner of the Automated Self storage Oz LLC and Sledge

Williams Enterprises requested a special use permit be issued so the company could make certain modifications without having to reintroduce the rezoning request.

Shannon Sledge, one of the owners of the owner of the Automated Self Storage, 2330 Hwy. 300 S. requested that the variance that required an opaque security fence be dismissed.

Sledge said the fence would “junk up their facility.” They also asked for another variance so the doors would face Lakeshore Drive.

Automated Self Storage Oz LLC and Sledge-Williams Enterprises are the owners of indoor mini warehouses as well as outside traditional storage warehouses.

The Crisp County Board of Commissioners will meet next at 9am, October 13.