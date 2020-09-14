Tropical Storm Sally
Update from Sheriff Billy Hancock regarding Tropical Storm Sally
We wanted to provide you all with an update on Tropical Storm Sally. It is forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow (Monday) as it continues moving west-northwest through the northern Gulf of Mexico.
What this means for north and central Georgia
- No direct impacts are expected at this time, as the current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Sally making landfall early to middle of this week along the Louisiana/Mississippi coast.
- 3 to 4 inches of rain with isolated totals up to 5 inches will be possible across the northwestern third of Georgia during the second half of the week, as what remains of Sally moves further inland and curves eastward toward Georgia. Please stay alert to the rainfall forecast over the coming days, as changes are likely.
- A hydrologic outlook (ESFFFC) may be issued on Monday or Tuesdayto address potential flooding concerns.
- Continue to check our forecast updatesthrough the coming days, as it is possible that the forecast track and rainfall totals will change.
