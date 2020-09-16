City of Cordele awarded $750,000

The Cordele City Commission learned at its Tuesday meeting that the city has been awarded $750,000 by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for sewer improvement in the McLeod subdivision, located northwest of the city off Drayton Lane.

“We received a letter that is very pleasing and very beneficial to the city of Cordele and especially to those people living out there in the McLeod subdivision,” said Commission Chairman John Wiggins. “I received a letter from Gov. Brian Kemp announcing that the City of Cordele has been awarded Community Development Block Grant funds totaling $750,000. These funds are reserved for sewer improvement as proposed by your community. This commitment is conditional on the state’s receipt of your properly executed grant award package.

“We are on the way to helping those people out there in the McLeod subdivision to repair those problems with their sewer system. They will get new lines that will connect with the city sewer system.”

No timetable was announced for the start of repairs.