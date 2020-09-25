Cordele Railway Park nears completion

by Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

The Cordele Railway Park, a project sponsored by Main Street, is nearing completion.

“It looks like everything will be done by mid-December,” said Richard Marbury, an engineer with the Cordele Public Works Department

“Cordele is known for trains,” he continued. “People come from all over the country to take pictures of them. The commissioners felt like it would be worthwhile to beautify that area.

The park will have an observation platform, parking area, and a large green space. Historic markers detailing the railroad history of Cordele will be displayed as well.

But the real attraction is the “Diamond, a unique railroad structure where three different railroads: CSX, Northfolk Southern, and the Heart of Georgia Railroad, intersect.

“This is going to become a big attraction, Marbury said. I predict that park will be full of train watchers.”

An opening date hasn’t been announced.