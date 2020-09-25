Crisp Sheriff’s Department offers remote visitation

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office now offers remote visitation. We are using HomeWAV, a fully digital, 1080p, hi-tech, video visitation technology. This new system will allow visitors to accept calls from an inmate remotely from a phone, tablet, or laptop and cost $0.30 per minute. Interested visitors can start by going to www.homewav.com to sign up. The HomeWAV site offers several video tutorials and technical support to help visitors. While this new system is available for public use, traditional visitation is still allowed. The HomeWAV system will reduce administrative burden, increase security, and allow families a more convenient form of visitation. Lobby Handout – Remote Onsite (1)