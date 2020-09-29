Tennessee Homicide Suspect Arrested

Thomas Mack Arnold, a 38-year-old male, was arrested around 4:00 A.M. September 28, 2020, without incident at mile marker 84 on GA 401/I75. Thomas Mack Arnold is wanted for homicide from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee. On September 28, 2020, around 3:40 A.M., Crisp County E-911 Communications issued a BOLO for a 1997 Green Mercury Grand Marquis occupied by Thomas Mack Arnold; a suspect wanted for homicide. At approximately 3:50 A.M., Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy, Sergeant Duckworth, saw a car matching the lookout description traveling southbound on GA 401/I75. Sergeant Duckworth verified the tag number and followed the vehicle from mile marker 99 to mile marker 84 while waiting on back up. Sergeant Duckworth initiated a traffic stop. With the assistance of the Ashburn Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and Cordele Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.