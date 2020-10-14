High speed chase starts in Houston County ends in Dooly crash

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

A high-speed chase on Interstate Highway 75 south Wednesday morning ended when the fleeing driver lost control after an officer performed a PIT maneuver

According to authorities on the scene, the chase began in Perry, Ga. when police attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver fled, in a late-model Lexus,

The car entered U.S. 75 south in Houston County with deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers in hot pursuit. Dooly County deputies joined the chase as speeds climbed to more than 100-miles-per-hour.

Because the fleeing driver was endangering the general public, a decision was made to use the PIT Maneuver, a pursuit tactic by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

The chase ended near exit 109 when the driver of the Lexus lost control and the car slid across several lanes of traffic coming too a stop on its side. The driver, Angelina Hansen of Appleton, Wisconsin, was arrested and transported to the Dooly County Jail where she was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, felony fleeing and a host of traffic violations. When she was booked, officers also discovered outstanding warrants from Wisconsin.