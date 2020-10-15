Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Awarded State Homeland Security Grant

CRISP COUNTY- October 15, 2020

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that we were selected to receive an $11,250.00 State Homeland Security Grant. This grant will allow us to build and enhance Crisp County’s Homeland Security capabilities.

“We are grateful to be selected for this grant. This funding will help provide resources that will be used to help ensure Crisp County remains a safe place for us to live and raise our families at no cost to our taxpayers,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.