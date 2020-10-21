City of Pitts announces the High Rock Music & Makers Festival

Festival to entertain visitors by showcasing a variety of rural

craftspeople and musicians

PITTS, GA, October 6, 2020 — The High Rock Music & Makers Festival is coming to Pitts, GA, on Saturday, October 24. This quaint town 14 miles east of Cordele on Highway 280 is the perfect place to escape COVID-induced hibernation and enjoy one of South Georgia’s beautiful Saturdays outdoors. The action-packed afternoon will feature local musicians (Music) to entertain, local innovators to inspire creativity with their crafts, as well as delicious food and beverage outfits to excite the taste buds (Makers).

The family-friendly festival is designed so that visitors can join anytime between noon and 10 p.m. Admission is $10 per person for an all-day access pass, making it a great destination for all ages.

Visit the website at highrockmusicandmakersfest.com, Facebook page or follow the festival on Instagram (highrockfestival) to see the music set list and keep up-to-date on the makers who will attend. The event is taking social-distancing precautions and will encourage CDC safety protocols.

“We are excited to showcase local musical talent as well as the talent of local innovators, artists and entrepreneurs,” said Mayor Lisa Willis, City of Pitts. “Pitts is a great place to build a business, and we have many opportunities for investment. This event is the perfect opportunity to enjoy an afternoon outside and, hopefully, get inspired to develop your own talent here. We want the High Rock Music & Makers Festival to be a spark in South Georgia that shows how our small towns are still innovating and supporting the community we want to be.”

What:High Rock Music & Makers Festival

Where:Pitts Ball Field, 135 Seventh St. South, Pitts, GA 31072

When:Saturday, October 24

Noon – 10 p.m.

MUSIC:

• Double Run – Music: Southern Rock Cover Band, Rochelle, GA

• Matt McMillan and the City Limits – Rochelle, GA

• Hindsight – Music: Alternative Rock, Macon, GA

• The River Miles – Music: Prog/Alternative Rock, Abbeville, GA

• James Worsham – Music: Folk, Americana, Macon, GA

• Page Brothers – Music: Blues-based Southern Rock, Adel, GA

• Anna Beth Gay – Music: Americana Singer-songwriter, Fitzgerald, GA