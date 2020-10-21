October 31st, 2020 10AM-4PM

Cordele, GA (October 19, 2020) The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Cordele-Crisp Tourism are collaborating to sponsor the first annual Crisp Area Harvest Festival at the Cordele Farmers Market on October 31st from 10 am-4pm. Monica Simmons, President of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber stated “that this event is the first of many events in the “Save the Market” campaign and if you are interested in helping “save the market”, please contact the Chamber at 229-273-1668 or info@visitcordele.com. We are very fortunate to have this facility in our community and look forward to providing a variety of events to promote the Farmer’s Market in an effort to support the agricultural community, which is vital to the success of Crisp County and our surrounding communities. Ag is the number one industry in Crisp County and the State of Georgia.”

There will be various food vendors with lemonade, cupcakes, cookies, sno cones, popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs and corndogs. Activities for kids to participate include a pumpkin decorating contest, costume contests for kids, adults and dogs, pumpkin seed spit, scarecrow contest, and kid friendly games. Several older model cars will be on display. Ben Drennan, local balloonist will be there with his newest balloon Sunny Boy. Kids will be able to get pictures with their favorite characters such as Mickey & Minnie, Spiderman, and more! A friendly clown will be there making animals out of balloons. In addition to all these events, there will also be a variety of vendors for the adults too, such as homemade jewelry, clothing, Southern Serenity Farm goat milk soaps and lotions, Perfectly Posh skin care products, and more. Tamala Mathis, the Vice President of Marketing and Special Projects of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce noted, “This is an opportunity for local vendors to come out and display their items. We at the Chamber are excited about this opportunity to provide a safe environment for the vendors to set up booths. And for customers to shop safely outside.”

If you are a local vendor, artisan, Georgia Grown vendor, or food vendor we invite you to contact us at the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce to participate.

Abiding with the CDC guidelines and with so many community events being cancelled this year due to COVID, we believe this will be a safe alternative to trick or treating. Masks are encouraged, but not required. The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce will have candy bags available to safely hand out to the kids.

This is an opportunity for the community to come together to show support for our local Cordele Farmers Market. Triple River Old Iron Club will have antique tractors and older farm equipment to enjoy the history of our farming community. Also, while at the market, be sure and pick up your favorite fruits and vegetables from our local market vendors. And remember, the market vendors are there year-round!

There is no charge for this event, however you are encouraged to bring a canned food item, which will be donated to a local charity or pet food for the Cordele Animal Shelter.

The Cordele Farmers Market is managed by Gary Black, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

For more information on the event or to volunteer contact the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce at (229) 273-1668 or info@visitcordele.com