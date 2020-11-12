Burglers at Wells Hardware steal guns
Staff Report
Thieves struck from above Well’s Hardware store Wednesday night stealing 10 or 11 pistols from the display case.
“I walked in the store about 6:30 this morning and there was a big old hole where the ceiling used to be,” said store manager Scott Fuller. “They pried open a case where the guns were kept.”
Fuller said the thieves got away with 10 or 11 pistols — revolvers and semi-automatics — worth about $4,500.
He said the thieves unscrewed the roof from its supports and dropped down to the sales floor.
“I guess that’s the downside of having a tin roof,” he said.
Cordele Police Capt. Andrew Roufs asks that anyone with any information contact the Detective Division at (229) 276-2921. You may remain anonymous.
