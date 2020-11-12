Burglers at Wells Hardware steal guns

UPDATE:

Staff Report

Thieves struck from above Well’s Hardware store Wednesday night stealing 10 or 11 pistols from the display case.

“I walked in the store about 6:30 this morning and there was a big old hole where the ceiling used to be,” said store manager Scott Fuller. “They pried open a case where the guns were kept.”

Fuller said the thieves got away with 10 or 11 pistols — revolvers and semi-automatics — worth about $4,500.

He said the thieves unscrewed the roof from its supports and dropped down to the sales floor.

“I guess that’s the downside of having a tin roof,” he said.

Cordele Police Capt. Andrew Roufs asks that anyone with any information contact the Detective Division at (229) 276-2921. You may remain anonymous.