Burglary at Action Pawn Saturday morning
Burglary at Action Pawn on 16th Avenue East this morning, Saturday, November 14, 2020. Suspect(s) entered the business and took several items including weapons and jewelry.
Anyone with information pertaining to this theft are asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921. You can remain anonymous.
