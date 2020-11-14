November 14, 2020

  • 57°

Burglary at Action Pawn Saturday morning

By Chris Lewis

Published 9:02 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020

 

 

Burglary at Action Pawn on 16th Avenue East this morning, Saturday, November 14, 2020.  Suspect(s) entered the business and took several items including weapons and jewelry.

Anyone with information pertaining to this theft are asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921. You can remain anonymous.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Education