(4) Four Missing Kentucky Juveniles Located in Crisp County

CRISP COUNTY- November 19, 2020

On November 19, 2020, around 2:55 P.M., Crisp County Sheriff’s Office located (4) four juveniles reported missing from Marshall County, Kentucky. The juveniles were located at the Love’s Travel Stop at 1525 E 8th Ave, Cordele, Georgia.

On November 19, 2020, around 2:10 P.M., Crisp County E-911 Communications issued a BOLO for a 2011 Ford, Fusion with (4) juvenile occupants, (2) two sixteen-year-olds, and (2) two fourteen-year-olds. The juveniles were reported missing from Marshall County, Kentucky, earlier this date. Marshall County 911 informed dispatchers that the car was pinged in Crisp County. Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock spotted the car at the Love’s Travel Stop. Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies transported the juveniles to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and is working with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to get them returned home. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cordele Police Department and Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division.