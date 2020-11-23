Arabi man murdered in Gwinnett County

An Arabi man was among three murdered early Saturday, in an unincorporated part of the county near Lawrenceville, Ga., a northern suburb of Atlanta.

Steven Finch, 33, of Arabi, died along with two Lawrenceville residents on Creek Water Court.

When Gwinnett County Police responded to the scene, they found two deceased victims lying in the driveway and another lying in a cul-de-sac.

On Sunday morning, police arrested Justice R. Lusk, 21, of Stone Mountain and charged him with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Gwinnett County Police public information officer Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the motive for the crime is unknown.