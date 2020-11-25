A Tradition of Giving

Johnny Dennis (r), oversees the packing of food for needy families

Each client received a fresh turkey for Thanksgiving.

More than 200 boxes of food were distributed.

By Neil B. McGahee

Long lines of vehicles wound through the Cordele Lion’s Club Park waiting for a Thanksgiving dinner.

Since 2002, the Concerned Citizens that Care, a Cordele based non-profit, has joined area businesses and volunteers to provide food for needy families at Thanksgiving.

This year, due to COVID-19, the distribution of the food became a drive-through event as volunteers including Boy Scouts Troop 270 lent youthful muscle to get the dinners to the waiting cars.

Johnny and Barbara Dennis formed the Concerned Citizens that Care and reached out for help from the Department of Family and Children Services, Middle Flint Behavioral Healthcare, West Georgia CAC! and the Crisp County School Systems to refer families.

Each of the 200 families received a whole turkey, fresh collard greens, rice, flour, grits, corn muffin mix, macaroni and cheese, soft drinks and miscellaneous items.

“We are so thankful to every one who donated to this worthy cause, “ said Barbara Dennis, “and also to all those who helped pack and distribute the food.

“We plan to continue this food distribution again next year.”