Monday morning multi vehicle accident
Cordele firefighters pour a powder onto spilled fuel at 16th Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of 7th St. and 16th Avenue at 9:15 Monday morning. Capt. Andrew Roufs of the Cordele Police Department said it appeared that one vehicle ran the red light and crashed into the other, which pushed the second car into the third. Roufs said there were no injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.
You Might Like
South Georgia Tech giving back on Giving Tuesday
Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 is typically known as Giving Tuesday when non-profits and colleges and universities ask for financial... read more