CRISP COUNTY RESIDENT WINS DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR YOUTH INFLUENCE

Randy West of Crisp County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program.

The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were presented virtually through the Georgia 4-H broadcast, “Stars Across Georgia.”

“Georgia 4-H provides a powerful positive influence on young people’s lives through 4-H Extension Agents like Randy West,” says Georgia EMC’s Senior Public Relations Coordinator Gale Cutler. “By making a commitment to youth as they contribute their time, creativity and caring dedication, they make a difference across their communities and our state. Georgia’s EMCs share that commitment of improving the communities where we serve and are proud to sponsor an award that highlights these exceptional agents.”

West has worked as an extension agent for 10 years in Crisp County. West says an achievement he is very proud of that is beneficial to the community and youth of Crisp County was the re-entry of the 4-H program into the middle school. Before West was hired as the 4-H agent in Crisp County, there were no 4-H club meetings at the middle school.

“There are key factors that shape youth’s lives. Being a servant to others builds character and work ethic, a sense of value and self-esteem. Each 4-H program delivered is essential in meeting the needs of youth through belonging, independence, generosity, and mastery. Including these essential elements from 5th to 12th grades ensures lifelong skills that will accompany the youth for years to come,” says West.

He has shared the benefits of the 4-H program with numerous audiences, from appearing monthly on the WSST-TV noonday show to authoring articles that run in the Cordele Dispatch to submitting information to be distributed on the local chamber of commerce’s list serve.

West organizes 4-H/Extension members to assist with the local District Attorney’s office Annual Candlelight Vigil and serves on the Housing Authority board of commissioners and the Keep Crisp Beautiful board.

The William H. Booth Award is an honor acknowledging both peer recognition and career achievement. Extension agents from all four districts were elected from their district for 7+ years in 4-H professional achievement, 4-H educational development, professional and university service, and philosophy. Nominees must complete a rigorous application and interview process.

Georgia EMC is the statewide trade association representing the state’s 41 electric cooperatives, Oglethorpe Power Corp., Georgia Transmission Corp. and Georgia System Operations Corp. Collectively, Georgia’s customer-owned co-ops provide electricity and related services to 4.4 million people, nearly half the state’s population, across 73 percent of the state’s land area. To learn more, visit www.georgiaemc.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.