Statement from Cordele City Commission

December 02, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce that Cordele City Manager Edward Beach passed away yesterday afternoon. During his time as City Manager, Edward served the citizens, commission and employees with great dedication and distinction.

Edward began his career with the City of Cordele in November 2001 as the Financial Services Coordinator. He was later promoted to Director of Finance/City Clerk and in July 2012 named Interim City Manager. After serving as Interim for a little over a year, the Cordele City Commission named him to the position of City Manager.

We are thankful for the years of Edward’s guidance and service. He is part of the City’s legacy and will be profoundly missed by many.

John E. Wiggins

Chairman

Cordele City Commission