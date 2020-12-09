Crisp County Power updates

Press release:

At its November meeting the Crisp County Power Commission received an update on a variety of topics. Sales and Revenue continue to trail the same period last year due to milder weather and the ongoing effects of Covid on primarily the Commercial customers.

The Commission also agreed to participate to a small degree in a Solar Power project being built by MEAG Power. Crisp agreed to purchase just over 1,000 Kw of the project to assist Wal-Mart in meeting its corporate goal of sourcing 75% of its energy from renewable projects. Wal-Mart agreed to pay any additional costs associated with the Project.

The Commission also reviewed a number of anticipated changes in Personnel within the organization. At the meeting long-term General Manager, Steve Rentfrow announced his retirement effective at the end of the year. The Commission voted to install as his replacement Michael Ivey effective Jan 1, 2021. Ivey has been an employee of the Commission for five years and is currently the Assistant General Manager.

At the end of October, the Commission’s long-term Operations Manager, Gary Youngblood had retired. Youngblood had completed 50 years of service with the Commission before his retirement. The replacement for his position (Blake Manning) was announced at the October meeting.

Another long-term employee with 35 years of service, Ola Outlaw, is also retiring at the end of the year.

There will also be changes among the Power Commissioners beginning with the new year. County Commissioner Wallace Mathis stepped down and will be replaced by newly elected Mark Crenshaw. In addition, one of the four appointed Commissioners, Jack Hamilton, also decided to step down and Alissa Wright Wilkerson was appointed by the November Grand Jury as his replacement.