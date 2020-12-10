Brown signs with Georgia Southwestern State University

Becky Brown, mother, Allie Brown (center), Paul Brown, father and Coach Brittay Skiles.

Allie Brown senior at Crisp Academy signed a letter of intent with Gerogia Southwestern State University for Cross Country. Family and senior classmates and coaches celebrated with Allie as she gets ready to begin this next chapter.

Allie has won over 200 medals in her running career with Crisp Academy.

Brittany Skiles, Allie’s coach said “I have coached Allie since the 10th grade and she has grown as a person and an athlete.

Crisp Acadmey headmaster Tim Hathcock said “this is a great opportunity of Allie.