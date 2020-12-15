UPDATE: Robbery at O’Reily’s

UPDATE:

Cordele Police is investigating an armed robbery attempt at O’Reillys Auto Parts on 16th Ave. Two suspects brandishing guns ran from the scene and one was arrested. The Crisp County Sheriffs Office is assisting with K-9s and handlers in the search for the second suspect. Capt. Andrew Roufs said the suspect that ran from the scene should be considered very dangerous. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Cordele Police detectives at (229) 276-2921.

