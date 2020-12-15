Dooly County School system goes virtual this week

On December 13, 2020, the school system has been notified that a staff member has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member was in close proximity to other staff and our boys’ and girls’ basketball teams last week. Out of an abundance of caution, we are transitioning to 100% virtual learning for December 14-18, 2020. All basketball games will be postponed until further notice.

While we understand this may be an inconvenience for some, please understand that the safety of our students and staff is the highest priority. As we get ready for Christmas vacation, we ask that everyone please take extra safety precautions so that we all can have a safe and happy holiday season.