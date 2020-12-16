Dooly Plans for Future Road Repair Funding

By Sharon D. McGahee

Dispatch Correspondent

Dooly County Administrator Steve Sanders and the County Commissioners were thinking well into 2031 when it comes to much-needed road repairs.

At the December 3 commission meeting, Lance Woods, an engineer from Ocmulgee Site and Environmental Services, presented information regarding the sites of future road repair projects to be submitted for consideration and funding through the Transportation Improvement Act. All Transportation Act and TSPLOST funded road requests are submitted to a regional board where 75 percent are approved for a ballot referendum and the other 25 percent of the monies funded go to cities and counties for their road and transportation needs.

Read more at www.cordeledispatch.com