Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office receives award

Wilcox Co. Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that we have received an award through AAA-The Auto Club Group. The award totaling $1250.00 will be used to purchase child passenger safety seats. WCSO has recently hired two deputies certified as Child Passenger Safety Seat Technician Instructors. The CPST instructors are certified to teach parents to properly secure their children in child safety seats. These seats will be used to replace expired or broken seats discovered on traffic stops or safety seat check events planned for 2021 throughout the county. If you have a seat you would like to have checked for proper installation, please contact the sheriff’s office at 229-467-2322.