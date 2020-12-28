Fatality on I-75

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was killed Monday night after she was hit by a car in the southbound lane of Interstate Highway 75 near the Bowen Rd. overpass. An official at the scene said witnesses told them that she opened the door of the car she was riding and jumped out. She was immediately struck by another car.

All lanes of the south interstate are still blocked and according to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the road isn’t expected to be cleared until 8:30 p.m.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route to avoid a delay. You can call *511Georgia if you need help finding a detour.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

