Christ Episcopal Church awards scholarships to Crisp County students

Senobia Sanchez, left, a UGA student majoring in criminal justice and pre-law, Gabe Sanchez, a Georgia Tech student majoring in chemistry and pre-med, Jordan Lawson, a Georgia Tech student majoring in business and Noah Mercer (not pictured), a Georgia Southern student majoring in construction management were the 2020 recipients of Christ Episcopal Church’s annual Reddick-Roche scholarships. Senobia and Gabe Sanchez and Lawson graduated from Crisp County High School and Mercer graduated from Crisp Academy.

“Dennis Reddick was a parole officer in Crisp County for years and he was a member of this church,” scholarship committee chair Skip Wright said. “Nancy Roche worked at the hospital for years. Their families started the scholarships but in 2006, they turned it over to the church where Dennis was a member.”

Wright said applications are sent to the scholarship committee,

“The committee studies the student’s grade point average, the presentation of the application package and their needs,” Wright said. “They tell us about what kind of person they are, what they did and what they want to do in the future. Based on that criteria we make our selections.”

Wright said funding for the scholarships usually comes from an 18 hole golf tournament but the event couldn’t be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had some very generous donors who supplied the funding we usually get from the tournament,” Wright said.

Lawson said she plans to work as a consultant for a few years, then join a marketing firm. Senobia Sanchez said she plans to attend law school and her twin brother Gabe plans to go to med school and eventually become a physician or a surgeon.