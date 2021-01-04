Crisp County Recreation Department postpones programs

ATTENTION: Due to the increasing numbers of Covid cases in Crisp County, all CCRD programs will be postponed through the end of January. At that time, we will consult with county officials to determine our best course of action. This includes all classes and basketball related activities held at the recreation center. It is our goal to provide a safe environment for all participants in our programs. We will resume all programs as soon as possible. All outdoor fields and parks will remain open at this time. Thank you for your patience!