Dooly County High schhol granted for the National Honor Society
Dooly County High School has been granted the charter for the National Honor Society. The National Honor Society (NHS) elevates a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These four pillars have been associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1921.
The administration and staff of DCHS look forward to bestowing upon our scholars the honor of being incepted into this great and prestigious organization. Be on the lookout for a grand induction and recognition services for our desiring scholars.
It’s a Great Day to be a Bobcat!
