Trailer and Polaris Rangers recovered

UPDATE

The trailer and two Polaris Rangers were recovered in Conyers, GA, on December 31, 2020, by a Police Officer. An officer with the Conyers Police department recognized the trailer and two rangers from a BOLO issued by our agency. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Conyers Police Department on arrests. This is an on-going investigation.

Original – PRESS RELEASE

On December 24, 2020, Deputies responded to AGRI-AFC at 1608 West 24th Avenue in reference to a Theft. It was discovered subjects stole a 20 foot Big Tex trailer that had two Polaris Rangers loaded on it. The Rangers are used by the business to obtain soil samples.

Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance and are working leads pertaining to a white in color extended cab Ford F250 or F350. If anyone has information or has seen the stolen trailer or Rangers please contact Investigators at the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office 229-276-2600. We are offering reward $500.00 for information regarding this incident.