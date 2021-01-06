Candie Walters joins South Georgia Tech as Admissions Director

Candie Dinkins Walters has joined South Georgia Technical College as its new Admissions Director, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens.

Walters is a graduate of Crisp County High School. She attended Moultrie Technical College and became a Certified Nursing Assistant after graduation from high school. She later received an Associate of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Darton College. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Georgia Southwestern State University in 2013.

Walters came to work at South Georgia Technical College in 2013 as a Student Affairs Assistant. She was promoted to a High School Initiative Specialist in 2015 and served in that capacity until she moved to Kennesaw, GA and worked as a Student Outreach Specialist for Chattahoochee Technical College. She remained in that position from 2015 until now.

As the SGTC Admissions Director, Walters will be responsible for planning and managing the admissions activities of all new and returning students, scheduling and administering entrance tests, assisting with recruitment efforts, and developing and maintaining working relationships with staff and outside contacts in the community.

She is married to Jason Walters and they one daughter Amelia Grace Walters. Her sister, Heather and her husband, Josh Hatcher and their daughters, Anna Mae and Lily, live in Cordele.

South Georgia Technical College is currently registering new students for Spring Semester 2021. Registration has been set for Monday, January 11th. Classes start January 13th. New students can apply online at www.southgatech.edu. For more information about applying for Spring Semester contact Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2299.