Dooly schools extend virtual learning until Feb.1.

Staff Report

Dr. Craig Lockhart, Superintendent of the Dooly County School System, announced in a letter to parents that as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the nation, including Dooly County, the 100 percent virtual learning option must be extended until February 1.

“I sincerely apologize for any hardship this decision causes working families,” Lockhart wrote. “But the Dooly County School System has been largely successful in preventing school-based outbreaks by choosing to err on the side of caution.”

He said that assuming there are improvements in the COVID numbers among faculty, staff and students, those students who wish to return may do so on February 1.

If COVID conditions do not improve, he said, the 100 percent virtual learning option might be extended until the beginning of the fourth nine weeks.

Students who prefer virtual learning may opt to receive that option until further notice.

“While we have had some success stories in virtual learning, there is absolutely no substitute for the power of face-to-face, in person learning,” he wrote. “I humbly ask that we stay vigilant by wearing our masks, avoiding large crowds and maintaining social distancing. Please consider your options for taking the COVID vaccines once they become readily available; while this is a personal decision, it currently appears to be the best way to returning to the safer, healthier lifestyle that we once enjoyed.

“I thank you all for your understanding and patience during these difficult times. Please know that we will get through this. If you have not done so, please download the Dooly County School System app to get updates as needed. Your schools will keep you informed of any other information that you will need. Thank you, and please stay safe.