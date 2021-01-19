Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has a tactical response vehicle

Neil McGahee

Cordele Dispatch

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock has been waiting a year, but the wait was worth it — a fully armored, including the glass, all-wheel drive, diesel-powered behemoth designed to keep police safe while responding to active shooter scenes, barricaded suspects, rescues or any kind of hazardous situation arrived.

It even has cup-holders.

“This is a $250,000 vehicle and not one penny of it came from our taxpayers,” he said. “This is a vehicle that we couldn’t get because our tax base wouldn’t allow it. But we applied for and were awarded a grant from Homeland Security and Georgia Emergency Management to purchase it.”

Hancock said it took more than a year for the vehicle to be built at Lenco’s Pittsfield Massachusetts factory.

. “It adds a sense of preparedness for our local law enforcement,” he said. “Without this we wouldn’t be able to get in close and rescue hostages or negotiate with the hostage takers.”

Hancock recalled a hostage situation in northern Dooly County about five years ago.

“We were trying to help out Dooly,” he said. ”But the only tactical vehicle we had was one we got from Georgia Emergency Management surplus and the thing would barely run. We had to ask Warner Robins and Valdosta to help us out.”

Hancock said the purchase will benefit surrounding counties too.

“Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy, Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rogers many others are happy to see it here, because it shortens the amount of time when an emergency response is required.”