Two individuals from the Middle District of Georgia charged in criminal complaints related to the Capitol violence

Melissa Hodges

(USAGAM) [Contractor]

Two individuals from the Middle District of Georgia have been charged in criminal complaints filed in the District of Columbia with crimes related to the Capitol violence on January 6. A criminal complaint is only an allegation of unlawful conduct. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of competent jurisdiction. The defendants are as follows:

William McCall Calhoun, 57, of Americus, had his initial appearance in Macon federal court on Friday, January 15, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles H. Weigle. Mr. Calhoun is charged with entering a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and tampering with a witness, victim or informant. Mr. Calhoun remains in custody, and currently is scheduled to have his detention and preliminary hearing this week in Macon. I don’t know the exact day. His criminal complaint, filed in DC, has been unsealed and is attached.

Michael Shane Daughtry, 58, of Pelham, self-reported in Macon and also had his preliminary and detention hearing in Macon federal court on Friday, before Judge Weigle. Mr. Daughtry is charged federally with a misdemeanor, entering a restricted building or grounds. Mr. Daughtry was released on bond with conditions, including internet restrictions and his firearms are being held by the U.S. Marshals. Please note, the investigating agency is FBI Atlanta—Albany, Georgia resident agency.

While USAO MDGA is assisting with this case, the criminal complaint was filed in the District of Columbia, and USAO DC has venue and is prosecuting Mr. Calhoun and Mr. Daughtry. I need to direct you to their Public Affairs Specialist, Sheila Miller. You can reach Ms. Miller via email at USADC.Media@usdoj.gov with any additional questions. Also, DOJ is maintaining a webpage with up-to-date information on Capitol defendants, including all unsealed criminal complaints at Investigations Regarding Violence at the Capitol (justice.gov). Keep an eye on that for all publicly available documents.

Our Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Peter Leary, has the following statement: “We are working closely with our colleagues at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI to consider all possible charges against those individuals from the Middle District of Georgia involved in the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”